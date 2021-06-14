Fox Fridays awarded grant

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis has received a two-year $100,000 grant from the Brabson Library and Education Foundation to support Fox Fridays, the school’s series of free interdisciplinary workshops.

Assistant professor Kelley Van Dyck Murphy (left) leads the Fox Fridays workshop “Digital Ceramics: 3D Printing with Clay.” (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

Launched in fall 2019, Fox Fridays help to foster a culture of play, experimentation, dialogue and interdisciplinary making. Each week throughout the academic year, the series transforms a particular resource or tool facility into a space for exploration outside the pressures of regular studio courses. Participants are introduced to a range of resources, processes and ideas (many of which may be under-known or overlooked), from bookbinding, risograph and textile prototyping to laser cutting, drone photography, machine learning and micro-animation.

The series was founded by associate professor Jonathan Hanahan, director of Fox Fridays, and Heather Woofter, the Sam and Marilyn Fox Professor and the director of College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design.



