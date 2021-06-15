Google supports Agonafer’s data center cooling tech

10Google has awarded $86,419 to Damena Agonafer, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, citing his work on evaporative cooling.

Agonafer

Specifically, Google cited research from Agonafer’s lab aimed at developing an evaporative cooling module, which will work to dissipate heat from data centers. These centers, which house rows of computer servers, currently use vast amounts of energy to keep cool.

Evaporative cooling uses an evaporating liquid on the surface of a computer chip to disperse heat. This kind of system has the potential to cool down the computer chips, making data centers more efficient; saving energy; and lessening the strain on the environment.