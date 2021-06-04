Kommagani receives NIH grant

Kommagani

Ramakrishna Kommagani, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $1.86 million grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research titled “Role of the Gut Microbiota in Endometriosis.”

Some 196 million women worldwide have endometriosis. This project will evaluate how some gut bacteria promote endometriosis and others inhibit it. This research will lay the foundation for developing noninvasive diagnostic tests and treatment strategies for endometriosis.