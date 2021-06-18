Landry wins research fellowship

Michael Landry, the William Chauvenet Postdoctoral Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $150,000 postdoctoral research fellowship from the National Science Foundation for his project titled “Veering Triangulations, Polynomial Invariants and Thurston’s Norm.”
The award supports mentored research with sponsoring scientist Steven Frankel, assistant professor of mathematics and statistics.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.