Landry wins research fellowship

Michael Landry, the William Chauvenet Postdoctoral Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $150,000 postdoctoral research fellowship from the National Science Foundation for his project titled “Veering Triangulations, Polynomial Invariants and Thurston’s Norm.”

The award supports mentored research with sponsoring scientist Steven Frankel, assistant professor of mathematics and statistics.