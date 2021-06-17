Lee selected as HistoryMakers ambassador

The HistoryMakers, the nation’s largest African American video oral-history archive, has selected Jordan Lee, a rising senior at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, as a 2021-22 Student Brand Ambassador.

Launched in 2020 with funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Student Brand Ambassador Program enables students to serve as official representatives for The HistoryMakers Digital Archive on their respective campuses. Ambassadors are tasked with conducting in-depth research; creating blog, newsletter and social media posts; and developing marketing plans for the 2022 Black History Month Digital Archive contest.

Lee, a studio art major, is among 24 students — representing 17 colleges and universities — selected for the 2021-22 academic year. A native of Arlington, Mass., he previously served as a research assistant for the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

The HistoryMakers Digital Archive currently includes nearly 3,400 stories recorded in 413 cities and towns across the United States. For more information, visit thehistorymakers.org.