Moon elected to engineering biology council

Tae Seok Moon, associate professor in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering has been elected to the council of the Engineering Biology Research Consortium (EBRC).

Tae Seok Moon headshot
Moon

The consortium is a nonprofit public-private partnership dedicated to bringing together an inclusive community committed to advancing engineering biology — which involves methods of designing, building and testing engineered biological systems — to address national and global needs.

Moon uses his background in systems and synthetic biology to engineer gene regulatory networks and cellular processes to solve energy, environment, agriculture and health problems.

As a member of the consortium’s governing council, Moon will work with a core group of members to help set and implement the organization’s strategic vision. His two-year term is set to begin Sept. 1.

