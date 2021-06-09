THE RECORD

NIH awards Brent nearly $2M

Single-cell yeast organism
Michael Brent will use yeast, a single-cell organism that shares many functional components with human cells, to develop a quantitative model that can predict transcriptional responses to signals. (Image: Swiss Nanoscience Institute, University of Basel)
Brent

Michael Brent, the Henry Edwin Sever Professor of Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, plans to make a new map and model of the information-processing machinery in cells with a five-year nearly $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award grant is designed to increase the efficiency of National Institute of General Medical Sciences funding by providing investigators with the flexibility to pursue broad research goals, rather than more narrowly defined projects.

Read more on the engineering website.

