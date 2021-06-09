NIH awards Brent nearly $2M

Brent

Michael Brent, the Henry Edwin Sever Professor of Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, plans to make a new map and model of the information-processing machinery in cells with a five-year nearly $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award grant is designed to increase the efficiency of National Institute of General Medical Sciences funding by providing investigators with the flexibility to pursue broad research goals, rather than more narrowly defined projects.

Read more on the engineering website.