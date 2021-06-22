THE RECORD

Reminder: Workday self-service training available

Earlier this month, Washington University launched Workday employee and manager self-service training to help you get familiar with Workday at your own pace. Workday is WashU’s new human resources and financial administrative system, which will launch July 1 as part of the multiyear MyDay initiative. 

This is a big transition for the university and one that likely will be bumpy, but WashU is committed to supporting you in learning the new system. Training is a key component of this support, and there are other ways to get help after the system goes live. Visit the Get Ready section of the MyDay website for more resources and tools, including readiness pages tailored to the roles of staffmanager and faculty

