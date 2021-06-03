Vahey receives NIH grant

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded Michael Vahey, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, a two-year $433,125 grant for research into virus vulnerability.
The research focuses on developing tools to better understand how host proteins contribute to viral replication. Using a technique termed genetic code expansion to control protein expression, visualize protein localization within a cell, or identify protein interaction partners, the research seeks to identify host factors which may be targeted to help control viral infection.
Results of this research should provide insights into host protein dependency of influenza A as well as provide a framework for the investigation of other respiratory viruses.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.