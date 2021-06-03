Vahey receives NIH grant

Grant could further our understanding of influenza A vulnerability

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded Michael Vahey, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, a two-year $433,125 grant for research into virus vulnerability.

Vahey

The research focuses on developing tools to better understand how host proteins contribute to viral replication. Using a technique termed genetic code expansion to control protein expression, visualize protein localization within a cell, or identify protein interaction partners, the research seeks to identify host factors which may be targeted to help control viral infection.

Results of this research should provide insights into host protein dependency of influenza A as well as provide a framework for the investigation of other respiratory viruses.