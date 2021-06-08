THE RECORD

Virtual celebration planned for Davis

A virtual event celebrating Vice Provost Adrienne Davis will take place at 4 p.m. June 24.

Davis is stepping down from her role as vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity and will return to the faculty. Davis is also the inaugural director of the university’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE²).

Register to attend the celebration.

