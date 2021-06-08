Virtual celebration planned for Davis

A virtual event celebrating Vice Provost Adrienne Davis will take place at 4 p.m. June 24.
Davis is stepping down from her role as vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity and will return to the faculty. Davis is also the inaugural director of the university’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE²).
Register to attend the celebration.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.