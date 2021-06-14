Wallace Diboll, former professor of mechanical engineering, 97

Wallace “Wally” Diboll, a former professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis who taught for 37 years, died Friday, May 7, 2021, of congestive heart failure in St. Louis. He was 97.

Diboll

Diboll was on the faculty at Washington University from 1954 until his retirement in 1991. He received the distinguished faculty award in 1982 and developed an extensive consulting practice throughout his teaching career.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will take place later. Contributions in his name may be made to the Mound Ridge Retreat Center, 31 Agape Lane, Cook Station, Mo., 65449.

