Washington University named to top patent list

A new report released by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association includes Washington University in St. Louis among the top 100 universities worldwide granted U.S. patents in 2020.

The organizations released the report June 15; WashU moved up nearly 20 spots in the rankings from the prior year, to 43rd.

According to the NAI, Washington University innovators received 59 patents in 2020. Access the full report on the NAI website.