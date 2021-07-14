THE RECORD

Dining Services receives Horton Dining Award

By Brittney Wheeler
Students and others enjoy the Parkside Cafe in Schnuck Pavilion in 2019. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)

Dining Services at Washington University in St. Louis has received a gold 2020 Loyal E. Horton Dining Award from the National Association of College & University Food Services.

The association recognizes college and university culinary arts for their menus, presentations, event planning and dining concepts. The awards are given in six categories. Dining Services received the gold award in the “retail sales” category, which considered innovative features and techniques.

Dining Services’ award-winning submission featured the Parkside Café in Schnuck Pavilion, highlighting the facility’s design, seasonal dining options and kitchen safety. The Parkside Café was an integral part of the university’s east end project.

