THE RECORD

Immunologist joins Colonna lab as Pew Latin American Fellow

José Luís Fachi
Fachi

Brazilian immunologist José Luís Fachi will join the laboratory of Marco Colonna, MD, the Robert Rock Belliveau, MD, Professor of Pathology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, as a Pew Latin American Fellow in Biomedical Sciences. The program is designed to promote exchange and collaboration between investigators in the United States and Latin America. During the two-year fellowship, which begins in November, Fachi plans to study how metabolites produced by healthy gut bacteria promote intestinal immunity.

A postdoctoral researcher at the University of Campinas in São Paulo, Brazil, Fachi studies short-chain fatty acids that are produced when normal gut bacteria digest dietary fibers.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.

