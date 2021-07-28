The View From Here 7.28.21

teachers in race cars
More than 95 local teachers are participating in the STEM Teacher Quality Institute, which teaches educators how to integrate science, technology, engineering and math into their lessons. Here, teachers learn about the physics of racing at Victory Raceway. STEM TQ is led by the university’s Institute for School Partnership in collaboration with St. Louis employers. (Courtesy photo)
STEMpact
Deborah Patterson, former president of the Monsanto Fund, gives the opening address July 14 at the start of the Institute for School Partnership’s two-week summer institute for its STEMpact STEM Teacher Quality program and yearlong follow-up. Over 90 educators from 17 school districts are taking part. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
College Prep discussion
Area high school students participate in discussion June 23 during the College Prep program on campus. (Photo: Curran Neenan)
College Prep class
Area high school students taking part in the College Prep program meet on campus for a class with Lerone Martin, associate professor, on June 23. (Photo: Curran Neenan)
deputy ambassador visit
Michael Tatham, British deputy ambassador to the U.S., visited WashU on July 16 to tour the east end of the Danforth Campus and to discuss climate research and policy with students, faculty and staff. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Midwest Climate Summit panel
The partner institutions of the Midwest Climate Summit — including WashU — presented a virtual panel discussion July 19, “New Federal Climate Strategy and Role of the Midwest.” Four federal climate experts discussed the Biden administration’s plans to address climate change and ramifcations for the Midwest. (Courtesy photo)
Gephardt students in the park
Members of the Gephardt Institute’s summer cohorts — Arts as Civic Engagement, Beuerlein Fellows and Goldman Fellows — met at Forest Park to watch the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of “King Lear.” (Photo courtesy of Colleen Smyth)
ISP MySci partnership program
As part of a teacher-researcher partnership opportunity, Brittany Daugs, science teacher at Kirkwood High School, is spending the summer conducting scientific research and curriculum development in chemistry and nanotechnology in the lab of Bryce Sadtler in Arts & Sciences. Graduate student Jiang Luo looks on. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
