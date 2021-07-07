The View From Here 7.7.21

new WashU sign
A new sign in Tisch Park welcomes visitors to the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Brookings Hall at sunset
A sunset view of Brookings Hall on June 10 from Skinker Boulevard shows the newly completed Tisch Park. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Gephardt summer program
Participants in the Gephardt Institute’s 2021 summer community-engaged signature programs take part in discussions on June 26 at Cortex. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Gephardt summer program
Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor for civic affairs and strategic planning, gives a presentation to participants in Gephardt Institute programs. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
students on Mudd Field
Students gather on Mudd Field on a summer evening in June. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
bicyclist on campus
A cyclist enjoys a summer ride June 22 through the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
