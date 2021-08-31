Alumni, staff earn Fulbright awards

Eight alumni of Washington University in St. Louis were selected by the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to conduct research or teach English this academic year. The program recognizes talented students who are committed to promoting global collaboration and understanding through research and teaching.

Honorees are:

Asheley Ashittey, who graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in African and African-American studies from Arts & Sciences, earned an award to study gender studies in Lesotho;

Cristina Flores Rodriguez, who graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in international development from Arts & Sciences and in marketing from Olin Business School, earned an award to teach English in South Korea;

Jack Goldberg, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and in Chinese studies from Arts & Sciences, is teaching English in Taiwan;

Joshua Klier, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and in political science from Arts & Sciences, earned an award to study political science in Austria;

Tanvi Kohli, who graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in international and area studies from Arts & Sciences, earned an award to study anthropology in India;

Summer McKenna, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in modern Middle Eastern studies and in philosophy-neuroscience-psychology from Arts & Sciences, earned an award to teach English in Turkey;

Rachel Novack, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Arts & Sciences, earned an award to teach English in Spain; and

Siddhi Vora, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in women, gender and sexuality studies from Arts & Sciences, earned an award to study political science in India.

In addition, staff member Jillian A. Martin, assistant director for strategy and evaluation at the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, was selected by the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program to teach and do research with the Institute for Educational Planning and Administration at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana.

To protect the health and safety of recipients, the Fulbright Program has adjusted some award timeframes. But the pandemic has not diminished the students’ commitment to international engagement, said Amy Suelzer, director of overseas programs and Fulbright Program adviser. Fulbright reports this year was among the most competitive in program history and the number of applications submitted through the Washington University Fulbright Campus Committee was high.

“Our students submitted exceptional proposals,” Suelzer said. “We are extremely proud of our applicants, regardless of outcome.”