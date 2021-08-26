Apply for a SPORE in Leukemia grant

Applications are now being accepted for the Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Leukemia Career Enhancement Program, under principal investigator Daniel Link, MD, at the School of Medicine. Interested researchers should apply by Sept. 15 by contacting Brittni Cannella, SPORE program administrative coordinator, or Nancy Reidelberger, SPORE program administrator.

SPORE programs are key to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute’s effort to promote collaborative, interdisciplinary translational cancer research. Applicants for the Career Enhancement Program must be junior faculty members without an RO1 or equivalent grant or senior postdoctoral fellows who have a written commitment from their department chair indicating promotion to instructor or assistant professor by the time of the award.

For more information, visit the Siteman Cancer Center website.