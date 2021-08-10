Israeli parents of 12- to 15-year-olds hesitant to vaccinate their children

While most Israeli adults are vaccinated, 62% of parents are hesitant to vaccinate their 12- to 15-year-old children, finds a survey from the Social Policy Institute at Washington University in St. Louis.

Results indicate that even though most polled parents are vaccinated, they are less likely to want to vaccinate their children at the time of the June survey. Of vaccine-hesitant parents, 45% have yet to decide if they want to vaccinate their children, while 17% have definitively decided they will not.

To read the full results, visit the institute’s website.

