Jiang wins NIH grant for breast cancer research

Joy Jiang, assistant professor of surgery in the Division of Public Health Sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a four-year $1.35 million MERIT award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for her project “Dynamic prediction incorporating time-varying covariates for the onset of breast cancer.” 

