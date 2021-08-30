THE RECORD

New professional development resource available

All Washington University in St. Louis faculty, graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and trainees are eligible for a free membership to the National Center for Faculty Development & Diversity (NCFDD), a national leader in professional development, training and mentoring. 

NCFDD offers courses and workshops on improving research productivity; navigating the academic job market; developing book proposals; overcoming procrastination; expanding mentoring networks and more. 

“The Office of the Vice Provost is excited to offer this free and effective resource to the WashU community,” said Kia Lilly Caldwell, vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity. “NCFDD is a leader in helping students and faculty thrive in the academy while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.” 

Learn more on the diversity website.

