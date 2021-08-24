Omurtag named director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility

Kenan Omurtag, MD, an accomplished fertility specialist, educator and mentor, has been named director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis. His appointment became effective June 1.

Omurtag

“Kenan has extensive clinical expertise, is an excellent mentor and has played an important role in our curriculum development,” said Dineo Khabele, MD, the Mitchell and Elaine Yanow Professor and head of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. “His enthusiasm, innovative ideas and vision he brings to the division make him ideal for his new role. We look forward to his leadership.”

Omurtag, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, maintains an active clinical practice focused on in vitro fertilization, female and male infertility, fertility preservation, and medical and surgical treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids. His research efforts have focused on how technology, and social media specifically, can be used to disseminate information about fertility issues, as well as to improve communication between patients and fertility clinics’ staffs. Omurtag also is one of the first to describe experiences of and novel approaches to fertility preservation among transgender and nonbinary adults and adolescents. He has published and lectured extensively nationally and internationally on these topics.

