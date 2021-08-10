Postdoctoral researchers receive Keck fellowships

This year’s W.M. Keck Fellowships in Molecular Medicine have been awarded to three postdoctoral researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. The fellowships are funded with a gift from the W.M. Keck Foundation. The three awardees will receive stipends of $55,000 and up to $5,000 for research supplies for the year that began Aug. 1.

They are Emily Madden, who will be mentored by Michael Diamond, MD, PhD, in the Department of Medicine, and whose project is “Epitranscriptome modifications modulate arbovirus replication and immunity”; Jessica Higginbotham, who is mentored by Jose Moron-Concepcion in the Department of Anesthesiology, and whose project is “Delineating sex-specific effects of pain on opioid misuse;” and Paeton Wantuch, who is mentored by David Rosen, MD, PhD, in the Department of Pediatrics, and whose project is “Immune recognition of Klebsiella pneumoniae O2v1 and O2v2 O-antigen subtypes.”