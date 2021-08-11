Prabhu named cardiovascular division director

Prabhu

Sumanth D. Prabhu, MD, an internationally recognized expert in how immunity and inflammation contribute to heart failure, has been named director of the Cardiovascular Division in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also will become cardiologist-in-chief at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Tobias and Hortense Lewin Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Diseases at the School of Medicine when his appointment begins Sept. 1.

Prabhu currently is the director of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease and the Mary G. Waters Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Prabhu to Washington University,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine. “He is a distinguished physician-scientist, and I know that he will continue to excel and develop the outstanding work of the Cardiovascular Division here at the School of Medicine. Dr. Prabhu has significant experience in cardiovascular disease leadership, clinical operations, research, training and mentoring. He also has made seminal contributions to the field of inflammation and immune mediated heart disease through basic, clinical and translational research. I am confident the division will continue to thrive under his leadership, and we look forward to welcoming him to Washington University.”

Read more on the School of Medicine site.