Proposals sought for Teaching Gallery

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum is now accepting proposals for the spring 2022 Teaching Gallery exhibition. Dedicated to exhibiting works from the museum’s collection with direct connections to WashU courses, the Teaching Gallery serves as a parallel classroom and can be used to supplement courses through object-based inquiry, research and learning.
The deadline for proposals is Sept. 7. For more information, visit the Kemper website.
