THE RECORD

Proposals sought for Teaching Gallery

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum is now accepting proposals for the spring 2022 Teaching Gallery exhibition. Dedicated to exhibiting works from the museum’s collection with direct connections to WashU courses, the Teaching Gallery serves as a parallel classroom and can be used to supplement courses through object-based inquiry, research and learning.

The deadline for proposals is Sept. 7. For more information, visit the Kemper website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Proposals sought for Teaching Gallery

Apply for a SPORE in Leukemia grant

Parking offers fall updates

Notables

Gonzalez names leadership team

Omurtag named director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility

Tao named chief of pediatric radiology

Obituaries

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

Research Wire

Researcher wins grant for cell division work

Jiang wins NIH grant for breast cancer research

Wang receives award to further develop pregnancy imaging system

The View From Here

8.25.21

8.18.21

7.28.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20