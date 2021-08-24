THE RECORD

Researcher wins grant for cell division work

Sarah Anderson, a postdoctoral research associate in Petra Levin’s lab in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a three-year $200,946 award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences’ Biomedical Research and Research Training Program for a project titled “Modulation of Bacterial Cell Division by (p)ppGpp.”

