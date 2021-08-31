THE RECORD

Researcher wins NIH grant

Bo Zhang, assistant professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine, has received a five-year $1.89 million Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award for Early Stage Investigators from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his project titled “Transcriptional regulation of domesticated transposable elements-derived promoters in human genome.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Sam Fox School, AIA St. Louis announce “Disruption,” 2021 Steedman Fellowship

New professional development resource available

Proposals sought for Teaching Gallery

Notables

Student wins Schneiderman Fellowship

Alumni, staff earn Fulbright awards

Veis named editor-in-chief of musculoskeletal research journal

Obituaries

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

Research Wire

Researcher wins NIH grant

NIH awards nearly $2M to Huebsch for study

Butler-Barnes receives NSF grant to study impact of racial violence

The View From Here

8.25.21

8.18.21

7.28.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20