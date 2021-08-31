Researcher wins NIH grant

Bo Zhang, assistant professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine, has received a five-year $1.89 million Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award for Early Stage Investigators from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his project titled “Transcriptional regulation of domesticated transposable elements-derived promoters in human genome.”
