Student wins Schneiderman Fellowship

Eric Conners, a graduate student in the plant and microbial biosciences program in biology in Arts & Sciences, received a 2021-22 Howard A. Schneiderman Fellowship.

The award recognizes “a graduate student involved in the biological sciences who is interested in the broader/societal implications” and includes a one-year stipend. Conners works in Arpita Bose’s lab on research aimed at advancing sustainable bioplastic production. Read more on the Department of Biology website.