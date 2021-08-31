Student wins Schneiderman Fellowship

Eric Conners, a graduate student in the plant and microbial biosciences program in biology in Arts & Sciences, received a 2021-22 Howard A. Schneiderman Fellowship.
The award recognizes “a graduate student involved in the biological sciences who is interested in the broader/societal implications” and includes a one-year stipend. Conners works in Arpita Bose’s lab on research aimed at advancing sustainable bioplastic production. Read more on the Department of Biology website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.