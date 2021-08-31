Take part in climate-focused pitch competition

Washington University’s Skandalaris Center and the International Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability (InCEES) are partnering for an upcoming climate-focused pitch competition, designed to generate innovative ideas about energy and nature-based solutions to reduce the effects of climate change.

Two-minute video pitches must be uploaded by Sept. 10; finalists will take part in a live pitch Sept. 21. The competition is open to students, faculty and staff from WashU and other colleges and universities across the Midwest. Cash prizes will be awarded. Visit the InCEES or Skandalaris Center websites for more information.