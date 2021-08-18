The View From Here 8.18.21

You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
University offers new bachelor’s degree in data science
Update on international travel for fall semester
Notables
Loeb Teaching Fellow announced
Prabhu named cardiovascular division director
Obituaries
Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67
Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94
Research Wire
EPA funds Moon’s biotech, containment research
Washington People
Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.