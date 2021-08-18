THE RECORD

The View From Here 8.18.21

Brookings Hall at sunset
Brookings Hall at sunset Aug. 5. (Photo: Curran Neenan/Washington University)
Hoeferlin works on Exhibit Columbus project
Derek Hoeferlin, associate professor at the Sam Fox School, is organizing the exhibition “Tracing Our Mississippi” for Exhibit Columbus in Indiana. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Sumers Welcome Center at sunrise
Sumers Welcome Center at sunrise Aug. 5. (Photo: Curran Neenan/Washington University)
ISP Summer Institute
Local teachers work on a math problem as part of a workshop held Aug. 5 at the Summer Institute organized by the Institute for School Partnership. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
racial wealth gap discussion
Experts and local leaders gathered July 21 for the event “St. Louis: Closing the Racial and Wealth Opportunity Gap” to take part in activities focused on solutions and funding for closing the racial wealth gap. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The Washington University Bears football team meets for their first practice of the 2021 season Aug. 12 at Francis Olympic Field. The season kicks off Sept. 4 at the University of Chicago. (Courtesy photo)
autonomous vehicle testing platform work
Mason Radford (left) and Dylan Sabich work to construct an autonomous vehicle testing platform Aug. 6. The platform is a joint effort between the Sam Fox School and the McKelvey School of Engineering. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Tae Seok Moon (left) receives from Edward H. Chu, regional EPA administrator, a supersized check July 28 for cutting-edge biotechnology research.. Read more about the research of Moon and Kimberly Parker (center). (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
