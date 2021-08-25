The View From Here 8.25.21

Lilly Gonzalez, residential adviser in Beaumont Hall, dresses as a giraffe to welcome students and their families to the South 40 on Move-in Day Aug. 21. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, addresses the crowd on Aug. 21 at the New Student and Family Welcome event on Mudd Field. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Early-arrival new students and their families attend a welcome event at Graham Chapel on Aug. 20. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (right) visits with a new student and family as they prepare to move in to the South 40 on Aug. 21. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Amy Cattoor and her daughter, WashU first-year student Catryn Cattoor, of Festus, Mo., move into Wheeler House on Aug. 21. Catryn is a member of the Bears softball team. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students and families head to the New Student and Family Welcome event on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students and their families move belongings onto campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Red & Black Brass Band lead the Martin family and others to a welcome event on Mudd Field Aug. 21. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
