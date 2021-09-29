Anderson receives national research award

Sarah Anderson, a postdoctoral research associate in Petra Levin’s biology lab in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The three-year fellowship is valued at about $200,000 and aims to enhance the research training of promising postdoctoral candidates.
