THE RECORD

Anderson receives national research award

Sarah Anderson, a postdoctoral research associate in Petra Levin’s biology lab in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The three-year fellowship is valued at about $200,000 and aims to enhance the research training of promising postdoctoral candidates.

Read more about Anderson on the biology website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Review updated information security policies

Faculty, staff invited to join Veteran Ally Program

Pivot 314 Fellowship seeks doctoral student applicants

Notables

Farnsworth honored for excellence in clinical chemistry research

Van Engen co-edits book on emotion in religion

Tolman named vice dean in Arts & Sciences

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

Anderson receives national research award

NSF funds $15M institute for discovery of new materials

Garcia receives NIH grants

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20