Annual public interest law series speakers lined up

The 24th annual Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series, sponsored by the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, will open the fall semester with its yearly “Constitution Day: Supreme Court Review/Preview” Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The virtual event, which begins at 5 p.m., features Susan Appleton, the Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law; Lee Epstein, the Ethan A.H. Shepley Distinguished University Professor; Greg Magarian, the Thomas and Karole Green Professor of Law; and Adam Liptak, Supreme Court reporter for The New York Times.

Iftikhar spoke as part of the Assembly Series in 2016. (Photo: Sid Hastings/ Washington University)

The next event in the fall series features Arsalan Iftikhar, author of “Fear of the Muslim Planet,” founder of The Muslim Guy and senior editor at The Islamic Monthly, who will address “Fear of the Muslim Planet: Global Islamophobia in the New World Order,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 5.

The yearlong series brings to the university nationally and internationally prominent experts from law and related fields, in collaboration with schools and departments across campus, to address issues of access to justice. The series is coordinated by Karen L. Tokarz, the Charles F. Nagel Professor of Public Interest Law & Policy, director of the Negotiation & Dispute Resolution Program, and director of the Civil Rights & Community Justice Clinic. All lectures are free and open to the public.