Bergom elected councilor-at-large for radiation society

Bergom

Carmen R. Bergom, MD, PhD, associate professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected to a three-year term as a councilor-at-large for the Radiation Research Society. She is one of three radiation oncologists elected to serve as councilors-at-large for the society in 2021.

The Radiation Research Society brings together expertise in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology and medicine to help understand the effects of radiation and harness it safely and effectively in medical care. Councilors-at-large serve on the board of directors of the society and help lead the organization in matters of funding, annual dues, membership, society publications and other leadership duties.

Bergom treats breast cancer patients at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. She also leads a research laboratory focused on using innovative genetic models to improve the effectiveness of radiation therapy and reduce the side effects of radiation exposure on normal tissues.

Originally published by the School of Medicine