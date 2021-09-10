Biologist Bose awarded Anant Fellowship for Climate Action

Bose

Arpita Bose, associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action, a one-year, immersive global program for climate change “solutionaries.”

Bose studies microbial metabolisms and their influence on biogeochemical cycling using an interdisciplinary approach. The Anant Fellowship committee was particularly interested in her research on sustainability, both carbon sequestration and sustainable bioproduction.

Read more on the Department of Biology website.