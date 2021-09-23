Bolton receives cancer research foundation award

Kelly L. Bolton, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of six early-career physician-scientists to receive the 2021 Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator award from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Each awardee receives $600,000 in financial support over three years, and up to $100,000 of each awardee’s medical school debt is retired.

For more information about the honor and Bolton’s research into blood cancers, visit the Damon Runyon foundation website.