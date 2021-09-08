NEWSROOM

Celebrating WashU Athletics’ return to full competition

By Javier Ventura, Anne Davis Cleary and Chelsea Petersen

For the first time since the pandemic began, in spring of 2020, all of Washington University’s varsity athletic teams are returning to competition. In this video, we celebrate all of our scholar-champions as they prepare to start the 2021-22 season. For more information about upcoming events and tickets, visit WashUBears.com

