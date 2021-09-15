Chen receives Stein Innovation Award

Shiming Chen, professor of ophthalmology in the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine, has received a 2021 Stein Innovation Award from Research to Prevent Blindness.

The $300,000 award provides flexible funding to scientists engaged in research to improve the understanding of the visual system and the diseases that compromise its function. Chen’s work focuses on the retina and genetic and epigenetic pathways that regulate genes in photoreceptors — the rods and cones in the retina that convert light signals into vision.