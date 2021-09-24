College Prep Program accepting nominations

Washington University in St. Louis’ College Prep Program is accepting nominations for the next cohort of its innovative college readiness initiative.
Nominees must be ninth-grade students from the St. Louis region who are invested in learning, will be a first-generation college student and have limited financial resources. The nomination deadline is Oct. 15. Learn more on the College Prep website.
