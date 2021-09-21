CRE2 accepting applications for new course, grants

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) is accepting applications for two funding opportunities.

CRE2 faculty affiliates are invited to design a new graduate-level seminar for the 2022-23 academic year as part of its “Rotating Graduate Studio” initiative.

Winning faculty will receive up to $5,000 to invite leading scholars to engage in their course, create a lab experience with local stakeholders or generate unique content such as a Black Paper, exhibit, database or podcast. The deadline is Oct. 15.

CRE2 also is awarding small grants of up to $1,000 to help address immediate needs of the research community that may arise outside of larger grant opportunities. Examples include books, subventions, editing costs, research assistance and travel for research or conferences. Small grants have a rolling deadline.