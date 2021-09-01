Day of Dialogue & Action info sessions scheduled

The Day of Dialogue & Action is a dedicated time for the Washington University community to pause, convene and engage across roles and campus locations. It helps build meaningful connection as we reflect upon our shared values, lived experiences, and learn how we can continue to build upon our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Are you interested in helping the 2022 event come to life?

The Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has scheduled four upcoming Zoom sessions about the Day of Dialogue & Action, allowing volunteers to see how they can get involved. The first takes place Sept. 9. Visit here to see the full schedule and register.