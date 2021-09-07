Emergency communication system to be tested Sept. 15

Washington University in St. Louis will test its emergency communication system at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 15. The tests ensure that the university can effectively communicate with the community in an emergency. The test will take place unless there is the potential for severe weather that day or an emergency is occurring at that time.

During the test, WashUAlerts will send emails to @wustl.edu addresses, voice calls to campus phones and cellphones, and text messages to cellphones. Emails will come from WashUAlerts@wustl.edu and voice calls or text messages from 314-935-9000.

Alertus beacon alarm system

The drill also will include testing of WashU’s yellow Alertus beacons, which are located in various large gathering spaces, common areas and classrooms. University computers with the proper software, indoor address systems, Voice over Fire Alarm systems, cable TV overrides (Danforth Campus only), the WUSTL app, the WashU Safe app and the RSS feed to the emergency website also will be tested.

WashU students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to enter or update their contact information via Workday and WebSTAC/SIS. The university uses the information in Workday and WebSTAC/SIS to contact individuals when necessary in an emergency.

WashU community members who have more than one cellphone or pager number are encouraged to log in and include all numbers in their Workday or WebSTAC/SIS profile.

To opt out of certain personal methods of communications, such as personal cellphone or home phone, go to the Emergency Management website. Note that some contact methods cannot be removed.

Visit emergency.wustl.edu to learn more about how to prepare for and respond to severe weather and other emergencies. Questions? Email Emergency Management at WashUReady@wustl.edu.