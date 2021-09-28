THE RECORD

Farnsworth honored for excellence in clinical chemistry research

Farnsworth

Christopher Farnsworth, assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2021 George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. The award recognizes excellence by clinical chemistry students and trainees.

Farnsworth is co-medical director of clinical chemistry and medical director of point-of-care testing at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. His research interests include cardiac biomarkers, markers of infectious disease, and improving the preanalytical processes of laboratory testing. Recently, he has focused on assessing the utility and accuracy of blood-based tests for prior infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Originally published by the School of Medicine

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Review updated information security policies

Faculty, staff invited to join Veteran Ally Program

Pivot 314 Fellowship seeks doctoral student applicants

Notables

Farnsworth honored for excellence in clinical chemistry research

Van Engen co-edits book on emotion in religion

Tolman named vice dean in Arts & Sciences

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

NSF funds $15M institute for discovery of new materials

Garcia receives NIH grants

McDonnell Foundation awards Roediger $750,000 for memory research

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20