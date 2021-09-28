Farnsworth honored for excellence in clinical chemistry research

Farnsworth

Christopher Farnsworth, assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2021 George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. The award recognizes excellence by clinical chemistry students and trainees.

Farnsworth is co-medical director of clinical chemistry and medical director of point-of-care testing at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. His research interests include cardiac biomarkers, markers of infectious disease, and improving the preanalytical processes of laboratory testing. Recently, he has focused on assessing the utility and accuracy of blood-based tests for prior infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Originally published by the School of Medicine