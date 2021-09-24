Garcia receives NIH grants

Benjamin Garcia, the Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor and head of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, along with Matthew D. Weitzman, professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, received a five-year $2.9 million renewal grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their research titled “Viral modulation of epitranscriptomic mechanisms.”

Separately, Garcia, along with Philip A. Cole, professor at Harvard Medical School, received a three-year $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation for research titled “MFB: Deciphering the Logic of PTM Crosstalk via Novel Chemical Technology: Histones and Beyond.”