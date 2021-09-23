THE RECORD

HR offers wellness webinars for campus community

The Office of Human Resources will present the Take Care Series, a virtual monthlong wellness experience that will provide short webinar presentations and Q&A sessions. The series kicks off Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 28.

The webinar series will include presentations from happiness expert Tim Bono, assistant dean in Arts & Sciences; Michelle Duke, senior manager of health benefits and welfare; Mustafa Husaini, assistant professor of medicine; discussions on Social Security, child and family care and more.

Webinars will last from 30 minutes to one hour. Each week, 20 participants will be selected to win a $20 Visa gift card. Vendor incentives also are available for some webinars. For a full schedule and to register, visit the Take Care Series webpage. 

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

HR offers wellness webinars for campus community

CRE2 accepting applications for new course, grants

Scrubs recycling drive on Medical Campus

Notables

Tolman named vice dean in Arts & Sciences

Sherraden receives Billups Award for international leadership

SAMARA House survey wins national architectural honors

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

Bolton receives cancer research foundation award

Engineering energy loss provides new features for light absorption

Chen receives Stein Innovation Award

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20