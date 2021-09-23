HR offers wellness webinars for campus community

The Office of Human Resources will present the Take Care Series, a virtual monthlong wellness experience that will provide short webinar presentations and Q&A sessions. The series kicks off Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 28.

The webinar series will include presentations from happiness expert Tim Bono, assistant dean in Arts & Sciences; Michelle Duke, senior manager of health benefits and welfare; Mustafa Husaini, assistant professor of medicine; discussions on Social Security, child and family care and more.

Webinars will last from 30 minutes to one hour. Each week, 20 participants will be selected to win a $20 Visa gift card. Vendor incentives also are available for some webinars. For a full schedule and to register, visit the Take Care Series webpage.