HR offers wellness webinars for campus community

The Office of Human Resources will present the Take Care Series, a virtual monthlong wellness experience that will provide short webinar presentations and Q&A sessions. The series kicks off Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 28.
The webinar series will include presentations from happiness expert Tim Bono, assistant dean in Arts & Sciences; Michelle Duke, senior manager of health benefits and welfare; Mustafa Husaini, assistant professor of medicine; discussions on Social Security, child and family care and more.
Webinars will last from 30 minutes to one hour. Each week, 20 participants will be selected to win a $20 Visa gift card. Vendor incentives also are available for some webinars. For a full schedule and to register, visit the Take Care Series webpage.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.