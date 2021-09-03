Junior faculty conducting cancer research can seek grants

The School of Medicine is accepting applications for the American Cancer Society Institutional Research Grant to support junior faculty conducting cancer research pilot projects. Instructors and assistant professors within six years of their first independent research or faculty appointment are eligible to apply.
Applications are due Sept. 24. Learn more on the Siteman Cancer Center website.
