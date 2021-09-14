THE RECORD

Mamah receives mental health award

Daniel Mamah, MD, associate professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2021 Dr. John M. Anderson Excellence in Mental Health Award from the St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund, in partnership with The St. Louis American Foundation.

The award honors a mental health-care professional who has made significant contributions in the field of behavioral health. Read more on the Taylor Family Institute website.

