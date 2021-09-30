THE RECORD

Mathematician Kerr wins NSF grant

Matthew Kerr, professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $164,784 grant from the National Science Foundation for a project titled “Asymptotic Hodge Theory, Fibered Motives and Algebraic Cycles.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Harris Award nominations sought

Review updated information security policies

Faculty, staff invited to join Veteran Ally Program

Notables

Williams named director of hospital medicine division

Farnsworth honored for excellence in clinical chemistry research

Van Engen co-edits book on emotion in religion

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

Mathematician Kerr wins NSF grant

Anderson receives national research award

NSF funds $15M institute for discovery of new materials

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20