Matthew Kerr, professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $164,784 grant from the National Science Foundation for a project titled “Asymptotic Hodge Theory, Fibered Motives and Algebraic Cycles.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Harris Award nominations sought
Review updated information security policies
Notables
Williams named director of hospital medicine division
Farnsworth honored for excellence in clinical chemistry research
Obituaries
Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75
Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67
Research Wire
Mathematician Kerr wins NSF grant
Anderson receives national research award
Washington People
Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.