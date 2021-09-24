McDonnell Foundation awards Roediger $750,000 for memory research

The James S. McDonnell Foundation has awarded $750,000 to Henry “Roddy” Roediger, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
The three-year award will fund the Collective Memory Collaborative, led by Roediger and co-principal investigator James Wertsch, the David R. Francis Distinguished Professor in anthropology in Arts & Sciences and director emeritus of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy.
The Collective Memory Collaborative will bring together a large group of researchers to study collective (or historical) memory. The intent is to help scholars in the social sciences and the humanities communicate across disciplinary lines to encourage the development of an interdisciplinary program in memory studies.
