Media Advisory: Washington University students plant flags in honor of 9/11

WHAT: Members of the Washington University in St. Louis College Republicans will plant American flags to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10

WHERE: Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis

MORE INFO: College Republicans President Nick Rodriguez at 331-256-0852 or nickrodriguez@wustl.edu. Visiting media must complete an online COVID-19 screening.

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, members of the Washington University in St. Louis College Republicans will plant 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the deadly attacks — on the Danforth Campus’ Mudd Field beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The flags will remain on view through Sunday, Sept. 12.

The annual event is now in its eighth year. Junior Nick Rodriguez, president of the College Republicans, hopes students take a moment to remember the lives lost and the unity we felt as a nation, however briefly.

“As the 20th anniversary approaches, I’ve been thinking a lot about unity,” said Rodriguez, of California. “I feel that over the past years, political discourse in this country has gotten aggressive and angry. I feel like we’ve forgotten that we are all Americans. We share much more in common with each other than we do with almost anyone else in the world. Even though we argue about the methods, we all went the same things — better lives for our family, a better and safer country to call home, better access to education and employment as well as happiness. As tragic as that day was, it brought us together for a moment.”